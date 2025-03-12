March 12, 2025
Dog perishes in rural Dixon barn fire

By Charlene Bielema
DIXON — Fire destroyed a barn and claimed the life of a dog Tuesday in rural Dixon.

The Dixon Rural and City fire departments and Advance EMS were called around 6:15 p.m. to a barn fire at 2124 Sink Hollow Road, according to a news release.

When they arrived, fire crews found the barn fully engulfed in flames, with a vegetation fire affecting the surrounding area. A mutual-aid alarm was sent out to provide additional resources.

Firefighters were at the scene until shortly after 9 p.m. While no injuries were reported, one dog died in the fire, according to the release.

The Dixon Rural Fire Protection District was assisted by firefighters from Rock Falls, Sterling, Oregon, Franklin Grove, Amboy, Sublette and Polo; the Lee County Sheriff’s Office; CGH EMS; and Com Ed.

