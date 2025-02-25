Sterling’s middle school students preparing for annual STEM fair

STERLING — Challand Middle School sixth-grade students are preparing for the third annual STEM Fair set for Thursday, March 6.

CMS STEM teacher Logan Shearer said her class uses hands-on activities, projects and teamwork to explore the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics in a fun and engaging manner. STEM also teaches them practical skills that can be used outside of school, such as budgeting, research, evidence-based claim writing and career exploration.

“Our budgeting unit is my favorite because it’s all things that they will need to know,” Shearer said. “We pick a career and then get a job in that career making a salary. Then they have to budget for an apartment, a car, and a phone bill, and decide if they will pay extra for things like internet or TV subscriptions. They also get to plan and budget a vacation.”

Students also learn how to fabricate different objects using a 3D printer, code golf-ball-sized robots to traverse obstacle courses and engineer bridges using items from class that can bear weight.

“We put the bridges between two tables and suspend weight from them,” Shearer said. “The three bridges on the end of my table actually maxed out at about 70 pounds. I ran out of stuff to try and break them, and I have to bring in more weights. I try to make everything I choose something that will apply to their life.”

Students begin their STEM Fair projects by completing an open-ended questionnaire that explores their interests in STEM-related topics. Shearer then uses that questionnaire to help students narrow their decisions.

“They get to do the research and choose something they like,” Shearer said. “I’m open with my kids that one of the worst things about school was that teachers always dictated what you had to learn, and I didn’t always vibe with that. So, I always encourage them to pick something they’re interested in.”

Shearer said one student was interested in skincare products and decided to learn more about how they are made. Another student researched the science behind fingerprinting after sharing her interest in law enforcement.

Once their research is complete, students make a visually appealing display of their findings and prepare a one- to two-minute speech to share with visitors at their fair booth. Most of the preparation is done on a shared Google Doc, allowing Shearer to track their progress, ask questions, and provide notes and ideas to help them polish their projects before sharing them at the STEM Fair.

“The kids are all pale and nervous when we’re getting ready to head to the gym with their boards in hand,” Shearer said. “But then they get up there and we’re cheering and hooting and hollering, and they’re all so proud of themselves. I’ve done this for a couple of years now, and the sense of empowerment they get after they’re done is amazing.”