Sterling lobbyist files state bills for designation offering up to $50M in economic development incentives

Sterling Mayor Diana Merdian (left) and members of the City Council listen to an update from Matt Hughes of MRH Solutions during a council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (Brandon Clark)

STERLING – Lobbyist Matt Hughes of MRH Solutions has filed two state bills as part of his strategy to secure a designation that, if approved, could provide millions of dollars in additional funding for city development in Sterling.

Hughes told the Sterling City Council on Tuesday that he has filed Senate Bill 1309 and House Bill 1919 to help secure a River Edge Redevelopment Zone designation. However, he said the legislative process would not fully get underway until after Gov. JB Pritzker delivered his 2025 budget address Wednesday.

“I suspect that our bills will be assigned to committees sometime in the next couple of weeks, which will require the city to testify on behalf of the merits of the bill,” Hughes said. “I’m happy to handle that for you guys, and also help the city in that testimony process, and work with the committees on your behalf to try to get the bills passed.”

Hughes said the bills must be out of committee in both the House and Senate by Friday, March 21, and must pass both chambers by Friday, April 11. He said the city of Alton also has been added to the legislation per recommendations from Rep. Maurice West.

The River Edge Redevelopment Zone Act is legislation encouraging economic growth through redevelopment and revitalization projects that are typically in areas along waterfronts. RERZ provides tax incentives for investors and municipalities. If approved, it could provide almost $50 million in tax incentives through the riverfront work the city already has started.

According to the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, once a city is designated, certain areas are allocated as a “River Edge Redevelopment Zone.” Investors and businesses that develop in these zones are eligible for several tax incentives, including property tax abatements and sales tax exemptions.

If approved, the designation could mean years of additional growth and funding for Sterling.