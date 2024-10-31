Carroll County Sheriff’s Office searching for new information in missing woman’s case

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Melissa A. Trumpy. (Photo provided by the Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

MOUNT CARROLL – Three years after a Monticello, Wisconsin, woman was last seen in northwestern Illinois, local investigators still are looking for leads as to why she disappeared.

Melissa A. Trumpy was believed to be visiting her boyfriend, Derek S. Hammer, at his mother’s house in Shannon, in Carroll County, before her disappearance Oct. 26, 2021.

“As we approach the three-year anniversary of her disappearance, our office remains committed to providing answers and closure to the family and friends of Melissa,” Carroll County Sheriff Ryan Kloepping said in a news release just before the anniversary of her disappearance. “The case continues to be an active investigation that has not been forgotten and continues to be investigated on a regular basis.”

After her disappearance, Trumpy’s car was found on Bolton Road in rural Freeport. The sheriff’s office initiated an investigation the next day. Meanwhile, Hammer was taken into custody for outstanding warrants out of Green County, Wisconsin, that accused him of maintaining a drug house, illegal possession of a firearm as a felon, possession of cocaine, possession with intent and domestic abuse. Those charges date to when Hammer was living with Trumpy in Monticello. She reportedly was a witness against him.

“New search warrants and searches continue to be executed as new information is obtained,” Kloepping said in the release. “In August, a team of law enforcement professionals from across the country met with our team of investigators working on this case. This team has experience and knowledge with successful investigations and prosecution of similar cases, and was provided with access to this case prior to their arrival.”

Kloepping could not discuss the meeting details because the case still is under investigation.

Trumpy’s ex-boyfriend, Benjamin Affrunti, said October is especially hard for Melissa’s three children.

“My daughter’s birthday is on the 4th, and Melissa’s is on the 13th,” Affrunti said. “The 27th is the three-year anniversary of her disappearance. There’s no closure. The kids haven’t been able to bury their mother. So, it’s a difficult month that just gets more difficult as time goes on.”

Kloepping said his office has been assisted by multiple state and federal law enforcement agencies and has executed more than 40 search warrants and subpoenas regarding Trumpy’s case.

Trumpy, who was 37 at the time of her disappearance, is 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighs 163 pounds and has blue eyes and blonde hair. She was wearing a black sweatshirt, black coat, black pants and shiny boots at the time of her disappearance.

Authorities encourage anyone with information related to Trumpy’s disappearance or any suspicious activity during the evening of Oct. 26, 2021, or the early-morning hours of Oct. 27, 2021, to call Carroll County Crime Stoppers at 815-244-7867 or their local law enforcement agency.