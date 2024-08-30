Pastor’s Corner: How do we grieve?

It was an absolutely perfect summer day. I was sitting at the beach at Lake LaDonna watching my two grandsons play in the water, going up and down the giant float slide.

I remembered that it was my grandfather’s birthday; hard to believe it has been over 40 years since he died. Little did I know then that his would be the first of many deaths I would experience as an adult; a few were tragic, some were poignant, but all were painful and a great loss to me and my family.

Life is like that sometimes. We experience moments of sublime joy and plummet into despair. And so it goes with grief. We become awash in a cascade of emotions that are often difficult to untangle and process. How, though, do we process? How do we grieve?

There is a danger in ignoring our grief, for it may manifest itself in an unhealthy mindset or habits that can cause harm to ourselves or our relationships. Too many thoughts assail us, the “what ifs, the “if onlys” and the “whys.” To walk this journey alone is a very lonely way to live.

It has long been known that our burdens lessen when we are able to share them with others who are experiencing similar situations. Reaching out to God with our pain and our questions can give us glimpses of eternity and provide comfort and hope.

GriefShare, a grief support group, does just that.

GriefShare is designed for people who are experiencing grief due to the loss of a loved one. It is a nondenominational, faith-based seminar that is offered in Catholic and Protestant churches around the world.

It is designed as a 13-week seminar that Includes a video segment, workbook and group discussion. The video and the workbook address all types of grief, and are presented by people who have experienced that type of grief in addition to addressing the issues that accompany grieving. The group discussions are more individualized. Each session is complete, and you do not have to attend all sessions.

A new seminar of GriefShare for the Sauk Valley is beginning from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Sauk Valley Community Church. For information, call 815-661-6350, or visit www.griefshare.org, or www.saukchurch.com.

Please come if you are grieving, alone or bring a friend. You are welcome, and you are not meant to walk this journey alone. You are loved.

- Joanna Glenn is director of ministries at Sauk Valley Community Church and is the director of As ONE CommUNITY.