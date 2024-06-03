Beyond Trim: How to navigate picnics, parties and barbecues to watch your weight

This is a busy time of year with graduation parties, weddings, festivals, etc. If you are trying to watch your weight and/or stay healthy, it can be challenging. Here is some advice for navigating events that always seem to revolve around food.

Have a plan: Some forethought or intention before you head to an outing can go a long way in keeping you on track. Don’t skip meals beforehand so that you are not starving when you arrive. Decide in advance to limit yourself to one alcoholic beverage or one sweet treat. Determine to keep portion sizes small and eat only one plate of food.

Survey the buffet: Before you pick up a plate, take a walk by the serving area and see what is available and decide what you are going to choose. This keeps you from making impulsive decisions or feeling pressured to fill your plate because people are waiting in line behind you. At a food truck event or carnival, check out all the options and see what fits in your plan before getting in line.

Move where the food isn't: After you fill your plate take it as far away as possible and if you can, turn your back to the serving area. This makes it a little harder to reach for more, and it gives you a minute more to think about returning to the line.

Carry water: A bottle or glass of water in hand gives you something to do with your hands and sipping can satisfy the "hand to mouth" urge when everyone around you is snacking. Taking sips of water between bites of food slows down your eating, which helps you to realize you are full before you get overstuffed.

Find the fun: Get involved in whatever activity might be available. It might be a bean bag game, volleyball, or even a card game. Anything that will keep your hands busy or keep you moving instead of munching.

Practice saying no: Generous hosts or other members of your group may offer or encourage you to eat more than you want to. Think of and practice a response so that it comes naturally. You can say something polite and firm like "Thank you so much! It was all so delicious, but no thank you."

Enjoy the summer!