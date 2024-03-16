Letter: Healthy national economy leading business owners to invest in the Sauk Valley

Have you been paying attention?

There are new stores, restaurants and hotels being constructed throughout our area. Several other new marketplaces have recently opened in existing structures. Once-empty eye-sore structures now feature bustling establishments with busy parking lots.

New businesses bring jobs, shopping opportunities and tax revenue. It’s exciting to see new places springing up throughout the Sauk Valley area. Why after so many years are we suddenly seeing so much development in our area?

I am sure there are many reasons. People have been working for years to make this happen and there are some talented people toiling to bring corporate interest to our area. But there’s another factor that you just can’t ignore. The economy is great. Companies feel that this is a time that they can take risks by moving stores into our area.

When the economy is shaky, often stores must close their doors. But when corporations are growing, they can build and remodel in an area like ours. Job growth over the last three years has been remarkable. The stock market keeps reaching new heights. Companies are moving manufacturing jobs back to the United States. And we have lots of new shopping and eating opportunities.

Our current president is intent on building the economy from the bottom up and the middle out. This approach is creating a positive impact on us locally. If you like the growth that you see in our area, you might want to consider voting for the president who is helping to make that happen.

Sarah Bingaman

Dixon