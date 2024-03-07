NRG Media announces sale of 4 radio stations to Shaw Media

DIXON — Shaw Media has made a filing with the Federal Communications Commission for the acquisition of four Illinois radio stations – WIXN AM, WRCV FM and W236DM FX, all in Dixon, and WSEY FM in Oregon – from NRG Media, LLC.

NRG Media, a Delaware-based company headed by Mary Quass, also owns radio stations in Nebraska, Iowa and Wisconsin.

Shaw Media, the buyer, is an Illinois-based company headed by John Rung. Shaw Media also owns radio stations in the Illinois Valley, as well as other newspapers including the Telegraph, Gazette, and Oregon Republican Reporter.