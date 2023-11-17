Morrison man’s military service featured at upcoming Odell presentation

MORRISON – The Whiteside Forum will host guest speaker Bob Vaughn, who managed to survive the Vietnam War and document his experience with lots of pictures and stories that he will share in his presentation, “My Vietnam War.”

The presentation will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, at the Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison, and is open to everyone free of charge.

Vaughn is originally from Iowa and a local entrepreneur and business owner who graduated from Morrison Tech, married a local girl and settled in Morrison. For many years he gave a similar presentation to the fifth grade classes at Southside Elementary School during their Veterans Day activities.

He volunteered in the U.S. Army and served two deployments in a maintenance battalion in-country and had a lot of experiences with the Vietnamese people. The presentation will include a question-and-answer session and participation is encouraged.

For information about the Whiteside Forum, this event, or an update on the season, email Marc Adami at marcadami53@gmail.com, text to 815-718-5347 or visit Whiteside Forum on Facebook.