July 28, 2023
Shaw Local
Lyndon man, 22, sentenced to 5 years for sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

By Kathleen A. Schultz
Daymeion E. Eckhardt-McGlown in May 2023

Daymeion E. Eckhardt-McGlown (Provided by Whiteside County Jail)

MORRISON – A 22-year-old Lyndon man was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in late June 2022.

Daymeion Eckhardt-McGlown pleaded guilty in Whiteside County court to one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Five other counts were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Eckhardt-McGlown, who also was given credit for 93 days served, could have been sentenced to three to seven years on each count.

He also must register as a sex offender, and pay $852 in restitution, among other fines and fees.

Also Thursday, a charge of criminal damage to property that was filed in an earlier case was dismissed.

He was accused in that case of trying to steal a catalytic converter from a Gold Star FS pickup on Christmas Day.

Kathleen Schultz

Kathleen A. Schultz

Kathleen Schultz is a Sterling native with 40 years of reporting and editing experience in Arizona, California, Montana and Illinois.