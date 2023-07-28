Lyndon man, 22, sentenced to 5 years for sexually assaulting 14-year-old girl

MORRISON – A 22-year-old Lyndon man was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in late June 2022.
Daymeion Eckhardt-McGlown pleaded guilty in Whiteside County court to one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Five other counts were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Eckhardt-McGlown, who also was given credit for 93 days served, could have been sentenced to three to seven years on each count.
He also must register as a sex offender, and pay $852 in restitution, among other fines and fees.
Also Thursday, a charge of criminal damage to property that was filed in an earlier case was dismissed.
He was accused in that case of trying to steal a catalytic converter from a Gold Star FS pickup on Christmas Day.