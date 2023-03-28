Deer Grove woman, 70, charged with reckless homicide

MORRISON – A 70-year-old Deer Grove woman was charged Tuesday with reckless homicide in the April 4 death of a rural Walnut woman whom troopers say she hit head-on.
Laurel M. Megli is charged with reckless homicide with a vehicle, aggravated reckless driving and reckless conduct.
Reckless homicide is punishable by two to five years; the other two charges by one to four years in prison.
She is not in jail, and has an initial appearance at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Whiteside County Court.
Cheryl A. Wolf, 75, died at the scene, and four people were injured – Megli and another woman seriously, State Police said at the time.
According to the ISP release, Megli was southbound on state Route 40, south of Star Road and about midway between Rock Falls and Deer Grove, around 10 a.m. when she crossed the center line and sideswiped a northbound semi tractor-trailer.
She lost control and hit Wolf’s northbound van, which was behind the semi, head-on.
Wolf died at the scene, a 53-year-old woman was seriously injured, and a 23-year-old woman and a 4-year-old boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries. All were from Walnut, the release said.
The semi driver was not injured.
At the time, Megli was cited for improper lane usage, although the release said more charges were pending.
She has no felony history in Whiteside or Lee counties, but pleaded guilty in Whiteside to improper lane usage in October 2020 and June 2018. She also was charged with improper lane usage in September 2016 and was given a default judgment.