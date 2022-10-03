October 03, 2022
Sauk Valley
Sauk Valley

Dixon Lioness Rafflemania fundraiser Tuesday at Loveland

By Shaw Local News Network

DIXON – The Dixon Loioness Club’s annual fall auction, Raffelmania, will be held Tuesday at the Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St.

A barbecue dinner will be served from 4:30 to 6 p.m.  The cost is $8.

Raffelmania begins at 6:15.  

To play, you buy a set or sets of numbers. The cost is $1 for five lines (five numbers) of one number or $5 for five different numbers (30 in all). You place this number in a cup of front of the item you wish to win. This cup will then be put into a bowl and a number is drawn.

