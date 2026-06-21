Yorkville: Property sells for $590,000

A property located at 15 Timberview Lane, Apt. 101 in Yorkville has a new owner since June 4.

The 4,150-square-foot property, built in 1995, was sold for $590,000, or $142 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for three cars. The property occupies a lot of 1.3 acres.

Other homes in Yorkville have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 50 Timber Ridge Drive, Apt. 101, in October 2025, a 3,889-square-foot property was sold for $810,000, a price per square foot of $208. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A property at 21 Canyon Court, Apt. 101, sold in February, for $710,000, a price per square foot of $184. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In January, a 3,166-square-foot property at 2361 Emerald Lane, Apt. 101 sold for $540,000, a price per square foot of $171. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.