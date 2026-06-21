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What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Kane County, reported in the week of June 8?

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By United Robots

A single-family home in Wayne that sold for $2.25 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kane County during the past week.

Over the past week, a total of 172 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $422,751. The average price per square foot was $228.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 8 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $2.25 million, five-bedroom home at 34W791 Army Trail Road

The sale of the single-family home at 34W791 Army Trail Road in Wayne has been finalized. The price was $2,250,000. The house was built in 2001 and has a living area of 5,713 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $394. The home features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on June 4.

2. $1.57 million, single-family home at 39W914 Kellar Square

The single-family residence at 39W914 Kellar Square in Geneva has new owners. The price was $1,570,000. The house was built in 2017 and has a living area of 4,418 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $355. The home features four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The transaction was completed on June 1.

3. $1.45 million, three-bedroom house at 215 Fulton Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 215 Fulton Avenue in Saint Charles. The price was $1.45 million. The house was built in 1900 and the living area totals 1,967 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $737. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on June 1.

4. $1.28 million, single-family home at 39W829 Kellar Square

A 3,873-square-foot single-family home at 39W829 Kellar Square in Geneva has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,275,000, $329 per square foot. The house was built in 2015. The house features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on June 1.

5. $1.13 million, single-family home at 5N147 Grey Barn Road

A 3,835-square-foot single-family house at 5N147 Grey Barn Road in Saint Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,125,000, $293 per square foot. The home was built in 1990. The house features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on June 1.

6. $960,000, four-bedroom home at 504 Oxmoor Court

A 3,109-square-foot single-family residence at 504 Oxmoor Court in Saint Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $960,000, $309 per square foot. The house was built in 1995. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on June 4.

7. $950,000, four-bedroom home at 39W553 Sheldon Lane

The sale of the single-family residence at 39W553 Sheldon Lane in Geneva has been finalized. The price was $950,000. The house living area totals 3,422 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $278. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on June 3.

8. $925,000, single-family home at 812 Lusted Lane

The single-family home at 812 Lusted Lane in Batavia has new owners. The price was $925,000. The home was built in 2004 and has a living area of 3,912 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $236. The house features four bedrooms. The transaction was completed on June 1.

9. $900,000, single-family home at 4N363 Norton Glen Boulevard

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 4N363 Norton Glen Boulevard in Saint Charles. The price was $900,000. The deal was closed on June 1.

10. $755,000, four-bedroom home at 909 King Edward Avenue

A 2,548-square-foot single-family house at 909 King Edward Avenue in Saint Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $755,000, $296 per square foot. The home was built in 2000. The house features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on June 4.

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