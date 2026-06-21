Sale closed in Elmhurst: $690,000 for a single-family home

A 1,338-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1954, has changed hands.

The house at 453 North West Avenue in Elmhurst was sold on June 10 for $690,000, or $516 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building features a detached two-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 7,841 square feet.

Other homes in Elmhurst have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 451 North Highview Avenue, in June, a 1,457-square-foot single-family house was sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $377. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A single-family home at 427 North Ridgeland Avenue, sold in May, for $440,000, a price per square foot of $388.

· In June, a single-family house at 538 North West Avenue sold for $410,000, a price per square foot of $235.