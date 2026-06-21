How much were the top 10 most expensive home sales in McHenry County, reported in the week of June 8?

A residential home in Barrington that sold for $1.48 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in McHenry County in the past week.

During the past week, a total of 84 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $396,631, or $218 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 8 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.48 million, residential home at 16 Ascot Lane

The residential property at 16 Ascot Lane in Barrington has new owners. The price was $1,475,000. The home was built in 1994 and has a living area of 3,899 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $378. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 26.

2. $900,000, property at 4004 Sunnyside Road

The sale of the property at 4004 Sunnyside Road in Woodstock has been finalized. The price was $900,000. The property was built in 1978 and has a living area of 1,248 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $721. The property features three bedrooms and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on May 27.

3. $840,000, residential home at 3 Spring Lane

A 3,084-square-foot residential property at 3 Spring Lane in Barrington has been sold. The total purchase price was $840,000, $272 per square foot. The home was built in 1995. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 27.

4. $767,500, single-family home at 9431 Bellaire Lane

A 2,349-square-foot single-family residence at 9431 Bellaire Lane in Spring Grove has been sold. The total purchase price was $767,500, $327 per square foot. The house was built in 2024. The home features three bedrooms. The deal was closed on May 26.

5. $765,000, residential home at 641 Mason Lane

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 641 Mason Lane in Lake In The Hills. The price was $765,000. The house was built in 1994 and the living area totals 4,744 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $161. The house features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 26.

6. $740,000, residential home at 7540 Farrell Drive

A 2,722-square-foot residential property at 7540 Farrell Drive in Village of Lakewood has been sold. The total purchase price was $740,000, $272 per square foot. The home was built in 2001. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 28.

7. $670,000, residential home at 520 Bald Knob Road

A 2,030-square-foot residential property at 520 Bald Knob Road in Johnsburg has been sold. The total purchase price was $670,000, $330 per square foot. The house was built in 1940. The home features three bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 26.

8. $635,000, single-family home at 3503 Ridge Road

The single-family house at 3503 Ridge Road in Spring Grove has new owners. The price was $635,000. The house was built in 2002 and has a living area of 2,672 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $238. The house features three bedrooms. The transaction was completed on May 28.

9. $635,000, single-family home at 10116 Bull Valley Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 10116 Bull Valley Road in Woodstock. The price was $635,000. The house was built in 1992 and the living area totals 3,169 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $200. The home features three bedrooms. The deal was closed on May 27.

10. $625,000, residential home at 8622 Bayport Lane

The sale of the residential property at 8622 Bayport Lane in Cary has been finalized. The price was $625,000. The home was built in 1959 and has a living area of 1,977 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $316. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 28.