How much were the 10 most expensive home sales in Will County, June 8-14?

A single-family home in Naperville that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Will County over the past week.

The county saw a total of 115 residential real estate sales in the past week, averaging $398,369. The average price per square foot was $215.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 8 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.1 million, single-family home at 3915 Royal Portrush Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 3915 Royal Portrush Drive in Naperville. The price was $1.1 million. The house was built in 2000 and the living area totals 3,782 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $291. The deal was closed on May 28.

2. $1.04 million, single-family home at 2711 Wendy Drive

A 4,240-square-foot single-family house at 2711 Wendy Drive in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,035,000, $244 per square foot. The house was built in 1991. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 28.

3. $1 million, single-family home at 20662 Francisca Way

The single-family home at 20662 Francisca Way in Frankfort has new owners. The price was $1,000,000. The home was built in 2003 and has a living area of 3,405 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $294. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 26.

4. $967,500, single-family home at 4327 Conifer Road

The sale of the single-family house at 4327 Conifer Road in Naperville has been finalized. The price was $967,500. The home was built in 2020. The deal was closed on May 26.

5. $965,000, single-family home at 23271 Jackson Branch

The single-family residence at 23271 Jackson Branch in Frankfort has been sold. The total purchase price was $965,000. The house was built in 2022. The transaction was completed on May 28.

6. $855,000, four-bedroom home at 23059 Firenze Drive

The single-family home at 23059 Firenze Drive in Frankfort has been sold. The total purchase price was $855,000. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 26.

7. $800,000, single-family home at 10626 Shilling Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 10626 Shilling Road in Frankfort. The price was $800,000. The house was built in 2006 and the living area totals 3,006 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $266. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 26.

8. $750,000, single-family home at 12239 Norfolk Court

The single-family residence at 12239 Norfolk Court in Mokena has been sold. The total purchase price was $750,000. The deal was finalized on May 28.

9. $724,900, four-bedroom house at 12542 Larkspur Lane

The sale of the single-family home at 12542 Larkspur Lane in Plainfield has been finalized. The price was $724,900. The home was built in 2002 and has a living area of 2,705 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $268. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 27.

10. $700,000, single-family home at 15663 Jeanne Lane

The single-family home at 15663 Jeanne Lane in Homer Glen has new owners. The price was $700,000. The house was built in 2006 and has a living area of 4,070 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $172. The deal was finalized on May 28.