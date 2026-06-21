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How much were the 10 most expensive home sales in Ogle County, reported in the week of June 8?

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By United Robots

A rural residence in Oregon that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Ogle County over the past week.

The county saw a total of 16 residential real estate sales in the past week, averaging $306,156, or $198 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 8 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.1 million, rural residence at 1260 Old Wagon Road

The property at 1260 Old Wagon Road in Oregon has new owners. The price was $1,095,000. The property was built in 1910 and has a living area of 1,020 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $1,074. The deal was finalized on May 19.

2. $420,000, single-family home at 5206 East Hubbard Trail

A 2,022-square-foot single-family house at 5206 East Hubbard Trail in Byron has been sold. The total purchase price was $420,000, $208 per square foot. The house was built in 2002. The transaction was completed on May 18.

3. $390,000, single-family home at 959 North River Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 959 North River Road in Oregon. The price was $390,000. The house was built in 1953 and the living area totals 4,890 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $80. The deal was closed on May 15.

4. $356,000, single-family home at 10707 North Il Route 2

A 1,252-square-foot single-family home at 10707 North Il Route 2 in Rockford has been sold. The total purchase price was $356,000, $284 per square foot. The home was built in 1950. The deal was finalized on May 18.

5. $330,000, single-family home at 6980 North Summit Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 6980 North Summit Drive in Byron has been finalized. The price was $330,000. The home was built in 2002 and has a living area of 2,083 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $158. The transaction was completed on May 19.

6. $317,000, single-family home at 5115 East Hamlet Circle

The sale of the single-family house at 5115 East Hamlet Circle in Byron has been finalized. The price was $317,000. The house was built in 1993 and has a living area of 1,830 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $173. The deal was closed on May 18.

7. $280,000, single-family home at 9214 North Adeline Road

The single-family residence at 9214 North Adeline Road in Leaf River has been sold. The total purchase price was $280,000. The deal was closed on May 19.

8. $270,000, single-family home at 303 Depot Street

The single-family residence at 303 Depot Street in Rochelle has new owners. The price was $270,000. The house was built in 1900 and has a living area of 1,863 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $145. The deal was finalized on May 20.

9. $250,000, single-family home at 909 Carlisle Drive

A 2,216-square-foot single-family home at 909 Carlisle Drive in Rochelle has been sold. The total purchase price was $250,000, $113 per square foot. The house was built in 1977. The transaction was completed on May 21.

10. $240,000, single-family home at 8701 North Main Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 8701 North Main Street in Leaf River. The price was $240,000. The deal was finalized on May 21.

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