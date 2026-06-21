How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in Kankakee County, reported June 8 to 14?

A single-family home in Manteno that sold for $380,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Kankakee County in the past week.

In total, 23 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county over the past week, with an average price of $189,815. The average price per square foot was $76.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 8 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $380,000, single-family home at 510 Willow Road

The single-family residence at 510 Willow Road in Manteno has been sold. The total purchase price was $380,000. The deal was closed on May 26.

2. $350,000, single-family home at 1212 Southcreek Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1212 Southcreek Drive in Manteno. The price was $350,000. The deal was finalized on May 29.

3. $265,000, single-family home at 1544 North River South Road

The single-family residence at 1544 North River South Road in Momence has new owners. The price was $265,000. The transaction was completed on May 26.

4. $265,000, single-family home at 582 Diversatech Drive S

The single-family residence at 582 Diversatech Drive S in Manteno has been sold. The total purchase price was $265,000. The deal was finalized on May 26.

5. $260,000, single-family home at 180 Karen Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 180 Karen Drive in Bourbonnais has been finalized. The price was $260,000. The deal was closed on May 26.

6. $242,500, single-family home at 860 Pheasant Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 860 Pheasant Drive in Bradley has been finalized. The price was $242,500. The transaction was completed on May 26.

7. $237,500, residential home at 507 Marian Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 507 Marian Avenue in Bradley. The price was $237,500. The deal was finalized on May 27.

8. $235,000, single-family home at 85 North 2750w Road

The single-family residence at 85 North 2750w Road in Kankakee has been sold. The total purchase price was $235,000. The transaction was completed on May 27.

9. $230,000, single-family home at 750 Bishop Court

The single-family residence at 750 Bishop Court in Bradley has new owners. The price was $230,000. The deal was closed on May 26.

10. $226,500, single-family home at 3926 East Chestnut Street

The single-family residence at 3926 East Chestnut Street in Kankakee has been sold. The total purchase price was $226,500. The deal was closed on May 29.