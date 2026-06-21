How much did the 10 most expensive homes sell for in DuPage / Cook County in the week of June 8?

A single-family home in Wilmette that sold for $4.9 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DuPage / Cook County over the past week.

The county saw a total of 1,037 residential real estate sales during the past week, averaging $505,774, or $293 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of June 8 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $4.9 million, single-family home at 325 Central Avenue

The sale of the single-family home at 325 Central Avenue in Wilmette has been finalized. The price was $4,900,000. The home was built in 2007 and has a living area of 6,093 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $804. The house features five bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 29.

2. $3.97 million, six-bedroom home at 1720 North Mohawk Street

The single-family house at 1720 North Mohawk Street in Chicago has new owners. The price was $3,970,000. The house was built in 2012 and has a living area of 5,900 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $673. The home features six bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was closed on June 1.

3. $3.4 million, single-family home at 1180 Oak Ridge Drive

A 6,342-square-foot single-family residence at 1180 Oak Ridge Drive in Glencoe has been sold. The total purchase price was $3,400,000, $536 per square foot. The house was built in 2025. The home features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was finalized on June 1.

4. $3.3 million, six-bedroom house at 1011 Glenview Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 1011 Glenview Road in Glenview. The price was $3.3 million. The house was built in 1908 and the living area totals 7,815 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $422. The home features six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The deal was finalized on June 1.

5. $3.01 million, four-bedroom house at 334 Woodland Avenue

A 3,748-square-foot single-family residence at 334 Woodland Avenue in Winnetka has been sold. The total purchase price was $3,005,000, $802 per square foot. The house was built in 1992. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on June 2.

6. $3 million, single-family home at 841 South County Line Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 841 South County Line Road in Hinsdale. The price was $3 million. The house was built in 1927 and the living area totals 5,808 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $516. The home features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 29.

7. $2.78 million, five-bedroom house at 560 Elm Street

The single-family house at 560 Elm Street in Winnetka has new owners. The price was $2,775,000. The house was built in 1872 and has a living area of 4,417 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $628. The home features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on June 1.

8. $2.45 million, condominium at 211 North Harbor Drive, Apt. 3702

The sale of the condominium at 211 North Harbor Drive, Apt. 3702 in Chicago has been finalized. The price was $2,450,000. The condo was built in 2021 and has a living area of 2,893 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $847. The condo features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on June 1.

9. $2.35 million, single-family home at 176 South Arlington Avenue

A 3,639-square-foot single-family residence at 176 South Arlington Avenue in Elmhurst has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,350,000, $646 per square foot. The home was built in 2021. The transaction was completed on May 22.

10. $2.19 million, condominium at 451 East Grand Avenue, Apt. 4503

A 2,400-square-foot condominium at 451 East Grand Avenue, Apt. 4503 in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,187,500, $911 per square foot. The condo was built in 2019. The condo features three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 29.