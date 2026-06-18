Three-bedroom house in Oswego goes for $342,000

A 1,086-square-foot single-family home, built in 1969, has changed hands.

The home at 11 Shell Court in Oswego was sold on June 4 for $342,000, or $315 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 9,329 square feet.

These nearby homes in Oswego have also recently been sold:

· A single-family residence at 1 Marlin Drive, sold in September 2025, for $271,000, a price per square foot of $218. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In April, a single-family house at 104 Augusta Road sold for $345,000, a price per square foot of $207. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 11 West Anchor Drive, Unit 13, in January, a 1,200-square-foot single-family house was sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $354. The home has six bedrooms and three bathrooms.