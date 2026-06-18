Single-family home sells for $640,000 in South Elgin

A single-family residence located at 120 Barry Road in South Elgin changed owners on June 9.

The home was sold for $640,000. The property occupies a lot of 7,986 square feet.

These nearby homes in South Elgin have also recently been sold:

· In August 2025, a single-family home at 1027 Blazing Star Street sold for $535,000.

· At 172 Barry Road, in July 2025, a single-family house was sold for $515,000.

· A 2,192-square-foot single-family house at 1500 East Middle Street, sold in August 2025, for $420,000, a price per square foot of $192. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.