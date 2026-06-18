Single-family home in Barrington sells for $1.08 million

A single-family house located at 6 Willow Bay Drive in Barrington changed owners on June 4.

The 3,087-square-foot home, built in 1977, was sold for $1.08 million, or $348 per square foot. This single-story house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for three cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 2.6 acres.

Other homes in Barrington have recently changed hands nearby:

· In July 2025, a single-family residence at 11 North Meadow Court sold for $1.1 million, a price per square foot of $254. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 45 Willow Bay Drive, in March, a 5,016-square-foot single-family home was sold for $1.34 million, a price per square foot of $266. The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· A single-family home at 4 Champlain Road, sold in July 2025, for $1.1 million, a price per square foot of $305. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.