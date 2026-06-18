Sale closed in Elmhurst: $1.5 million for a single-family home

A single-family house located at 700 South Swain Avenue in Elmhurst changed owners on June 8.

The 3,650-square-foot house, built in 2013, was sold for $1.5 million, or $411 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building includes access to a detached garage for two cars. The property sits on a 6,970-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Elmhurst that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A single-family home at 762 South Saylor Avenue, sold in March, for $1.48 million, a price per square foot of $413. The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· In March, a single-family residence at 637 South Prospect Avenue sold for $995,000, a price per square foot of $460.

· At 611 South Prospect Avenue, in April, a 3,280-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.65 million, a price per square foot of $503. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.