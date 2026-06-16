Single-family home sells for $605,000 in Tinley Park

The single-family residence located at 9018 Glenshire Street in Tinley Park was sold on June 2, for $605,000, or $204 per square foot.

The house, built in 2004, has an interior space of 2,960 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to an attached two-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 11,750 square feet.

Other homes in Tinley Park that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 9118 Glenshire Street, in December 2025, a 2,861-square-foot single-family home was sold for $538,000, a price per square foot of $188. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In April, a single-family house at 9028 Kinsale Drive sold for $569,900, a price per square foot of $207.

· A single-family residence at 19824 Maydell Court, sold in April, for $585,000, a price per square foot of $195. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.