Sale closed in St. Charles: $801,000 for a single-family home

The single-family house located at 807 Viewpointe Drive in St. Charles was sold on June 5, for $801,000, or $378 per square foot.

The house, built in 1995, has an interior space of 2,117 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and a cooling system. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property’s lot measures 0.9 acres.

Other homes have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 933 Elm Street in St. Charles, in April, a 1,344-square-foot single-family home was sold for $500,000, a price per square foot of $372. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A single-family residence at 1001 Geneva Road in St. Charles, sold in April, for $533,000, a price per square foot of $264. The home has four bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In October 2025, a single-family house at 910 South 4th Street in St. Charles sold for $405,000. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.