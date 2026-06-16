Sale closed in Bolingbrook: $582,000 for a single-family home

The single-family home located at 2380 River Hills Lane in Bolingbrook was sold on June 1, for $582,000, or $215 per square foot.

The house, built in 2012, has an interior space of 2,702 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property’s lot measures 10,566 square feet.

Other homes in Bolingbrook that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 1271 Twilight Way, in October 2025, a 3,415-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $525,000, a price per square foot of $154.

· In April, a single-family house at 2405 River Hills Lane sold for $655,000, a price per square foot of $158. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,664-square-foot single-family residence at 2325 Brookstone Drive, sold in September 2025, for $547,250, a price per square foot of $205.