Plano: Four-bedroom home built in 1910 goes for $315,000

A 1,480-square-foot single-family home, built in 1910, has changed hands.

The house at 117 East Steward Street in Plano was sold on June 2 for $315,000, or $213 per square foot. This single-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and a cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for three cars. The property’s lot measures 14,326 square feet.

These nearby homes in Plano have also recently changed hands:

· At 3 East Lee Street, in November 2025, a 3,836-square-foot single-family house was sold for $235,000, a price per square foot of $61. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In March, a single-family residence at 302 North Center Street sold for $260,000, a price per square foot of $225. The home has four bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A single-family house at 405 North Center Street, sold in December 2025, for $299,000, a price per square foot of $279. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.