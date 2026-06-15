Four-bedroom house in Tinley Park sells for $495,000

A 2,346-square-foot single-family house, built in 2002, has changed hands.

The home at 16406 Morgan Lane in Tinley Park was sold on June 3 for $495,000, or $211 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 6,914 square feet.

Other homes in Tinley Park have recently been sold nearby:

· In August 2025, a single-family home at 16439 Morgan Lane sold for $442,000, a price per square foot of $204. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 9147 Boardwalk Terrace, in August 2025, a 2,076-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $181. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A single-family residence at 9132 Boardwalk Terrace, sold in September 2025, for $450,000, a price per square foot of $188. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.