Crystal Lake: Residential home sells for $454,000

A residential property located at 656 Broadway Avenue in Crystal Lake has a new owner since May 26.

The 1,649-square-foot house, built in 1968, was sold for $454,000, or $275 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with hot water heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 14,178 square feet.

Other homes in Crystal Lake that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A residential property at 452 Lakeside Road, sold in May, for $300,000, a price per square foot of $202.

· At 529 Eagle Street, in March, a residential property was sold for $229,000. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In September 2025, a 1,200-square-foot residential property at 478 Porter Avenue sold for $365,000, a price per square foot of $304. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.