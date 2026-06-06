Week of May 25: Best residential property deals in Kane County

A residential home in Algonquin that sold for $312,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in Kane County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kane County over the last week was $407,777. The average price per square foot was $128. A total of 48 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,726 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

For the purpose of this top list, we included real estate that sold for between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 25, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $312,000, residential home at 1580 Riverwood Drive

A 1,440-square-foot residential property at 1580 Riverwood Drive in Algonquin has been sold. The total purchase price was $312,000, $217 per square foot. The house was built in 1985. The home has three bedrooms. The deal was closed on May 18.

2. $315,000, three-bedroom house at 873 Shady Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 873 Shady Lane in Aurora. The price was $315,000. The house was built in 1987 and the living area totals 1,200 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $263. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 15.

3. $325,000, single-family home at 12178 White Tail Lane

A 1,564-square-foot single-family home at 12178 White Tail Lane in Huntley has been sold. The total purchase price was $325,000, $208 per square foot. The house was built in 2002. The deal was finalized on May 15.

4. $327,500, single-family home at 1135 Reserve Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 1135 Reserve Drive in Elgin has been finalized. The price was $327,500. The home was built in 2004 and has a living area of 1,626 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $201. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 18.

5. $345,000, residential home at 330 First Street

The residential property at 330 First Street in Batavia has new owners. The price was $345,000. The home was built in 1880 and has a living area of 2,394 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $144. The deal was finalized on May 15.

6. $345,000, single-family home at 305 South 13th Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 305 South 13th Street in St. Charles. The price was $345,000. The house was built in 1957. The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 18.

7. $345,000, three-bedroom home at 645 Oak Avenue

The sale of the single-family home at 645 Oak Avenue in Aurora has been finalized. The price was $345,000. The home was built in 1917 and has a living area of 1,619 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $213. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 15.

8. $372,000, three-bedroom home at 645 East State Street

The single-family house at 645 East State Street in South Elgin has new owners. The price was $372,000. The house was built in 1992 and has a living area of 1,368 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $272. The house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 15.

9. $375,000, single-family home at 1573 Francis Drive

The single-family residence at 1573 Francis Drive in Pingree Grove has been sold. The total purchase price was $375,000. The transaction was completed on May 15.

10. $400,000, single-family home at 916 South 6th Avenue

A 1,072-square-foot single-family house at 916 South 6th Avenue in St. Charles has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $373 per square foot. The home was built in 1949. The house features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 15.