Week of May 18: Best residential property deals in Kankakee County

A single-family home in Kankakee that sold for $42,500 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Kankakee County in the past two weeks.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kankakee County in the past week was $212,111, or $195 per square foot. A total of 36 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 2,014 square feet and two bedrooms.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $40,000 and $150,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 18, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $42,500, single-family home at 369 South 4th Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 369 South 4th Avenue in Kankakee. The price was $42,500. The deal was finalized on May 11.

2. $45,000, single-family home at 10443 East River North Road

The single-family residence at 10443 East River North Road in Momence has been sold. The total purchase price was $45,000. The house features two bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was closed on May 7.

3. $65,000, single-family home at 2 Jordan Drive

The single-family residence at 2 Jordan Drive in Bourbonnais has been sold. The total purchase price was $65,000. The transaction was completed on May 11.

4. $70,000, single-family home at 262 South Oakdale Avenue

The single-family residence at 262 South Oakdale Avenue in Kankakee has new owners. The price was $70,000. The deal was closed on May 7.

5. $110,000, single-family home at 7383 East Chiniquy Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 7383 East Chiniquy Street in Saint Anne has been finalized. The price was $110,000. The deal was finalized on May 7.

6. $117,500, single-family home at 201 North Eagle Island Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 201 North Eagle Island Road in Kankakee has been finalized. The price was $117,500. The home living area totals 600 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $196. The house has one bedroom and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on May 7.

7. $150,000, single-family home at 633 Mary Lane

The single-family residence at 633 Mary Lane in Saint Anne has new owners. The price was $150,000. The transaction was completed on May 11.