These residential properties were the best deals for McHenry County's in the week of May 25

A residential home in Crystal Lake that sold for $215,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in McHenry County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in McHenry County over the last week was $409,441. The average price per square foot ended up at $179. A total of 34 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 2,209 square feet, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $150,000 and $300,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 25, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $215,000, residential home at 540 Devonshire Lane, Apt. 16

The residential property at 540 Devonshire Lane, Apt. 16 in Crystal Lake has new owners. The price was $215,000. The house was built in 1965 and has a living area of 1,278 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $168. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 13.

2. $220,000, residential home at 7607 Hickory Road

A sale has been finalized for the residential property at 7607 Hickory Road in Wonder Lake. The price was $220,000. The house was built in 1936 and the living area totals 814 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $270. The house has two bedrooms. The transaction was completed on May 11.

3. $235,000, two-bedroom home at 10109 Covell Street

The single-family residence at 10109 Covell Street in Richmond has been sold. The total purchase price was $235,000. The home was built in 1949. The house has two bedrooms. The deal was closed on May 12.

4. $240,000, residential home at 640 Pleasant Place

The sale of the residential property at 640 Pleasant Place in Island Lake has been finalized. The price was $240,000. The house was built in 1986 and has a living area of 1,297 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $185. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on May 13.

5. $240,000, residential home at 3718 East Lake Shore Drive

A 1,402-square-foot residential property at 3718 East Lake Shore Drive in Wonder Lake has been sold. The total purchase price was $240,000, $171 per square foot. The home was built in 1930. The deal was closed on May 12.

6. $250,000, residential home at 6208 Oak Street

A 2,200-square-foot residential property at 6208 Oak Street in Harvard has been sold. The total purchase price was $250,000, $114 per square foot. The house was built in 1995. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 12.

7. $280,000, residential home at 845 Barlina Road

The sale of the residential property at 845 Barlina Road in Crystal Lake has been finalized. The price was $280,000. The house was built in 1985 and has a living area of 1,486 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $188. The house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 12.