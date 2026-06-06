Single-family home sells in Sycamore for $345,000

The single-family residence located at 1714 Brookhill Lane in Sycamore was sold on May 21, for $345,000, or $238 per square foot.

The home, built in 1978, has an interior space of 1,448 square feet. The house has one bedroom and two bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 9,330 square feet.

Other homes in Sycamore that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A single-family home at 1827 Kerrybrook Court, sold in May, for $185,000, a price per square foot of $176. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· At 1804 Raintree Court, in May, a single-family house was sold for $195,000. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In April, a single-family house at 1729 Cedarbrook Court sold for $194,000. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.