Single-family home sells in Oswego for $598,000

A 3,689-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2005, has changed hands.

The house at 810 Georgetown Drive in Oswego was sold on May 18 for $598,000, or $162 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,118 square feet.

Other homes in Oswego that have recently been sold close by include:

· In March, a 3,313-square-foot single-family home at 821 Georgetown Drive sold for $540,000, a price per square foot of $163. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 930 Jessamine Drive, in April, a 3,689-square-foot single-family house was sold for $597,000, a price per square foot of $162. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A single-family house at 612 Belmont Avenue, sold in May, for $340,000, a price per square foot of $119. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.