Single-family home sells for $425,000 in Joliet

The single-family house located at 8406 Coop Avenue in Joliet was sold on May 18, for $425,000, or $173 per square foot.

The home, built in 2017, has an interior space of 2,460 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 9,188 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 8501 Sawyer Court, in September 2025, a single-family home was sold for $250,000.

· A 2,256-square-foot single-family residence at 8413 Eva Avenue, sold in December 2025, for $379,000, a price per square foot of $168. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In October 2025, a 1,618-square-foot single-family house at 8503 Sawyer Court sold for $300,000, a price per square foot of $185. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.