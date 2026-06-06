Single-family home sells for $228,000 in Sterling

The single-family house located at 3241 Mineral Springs Road in Sterling was sold on May 13. The purchase price was $228,000.

The property’s lot measures 0.6 acres.

Other homes in Sterling that have recently been sold close by include:

· A single-family home at 1310 Mineral Springs Road, sold in March, for $228,500.

· In June 2025, a single-family residence at 1404 Sinnissippi Park Road sold for $240,000.

· At 1211 Timberlane Drive, in June 2025, a 2,398-square-foot single-family house was sold for $331,000, a price per square foot of $138. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.