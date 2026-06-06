Single-family home sells for $209,500 in Rochelle

A 1,680-square-foot single-family house, built in 1994, has changed hands.

The house at 100 Windover Park Drive in Rochelle was sold on May 14 for $209,500, or $125 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property occupies a lot of 0.6 acres.

Other homes in Rochelle that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 106 Windward Lane, in March, a 1,696-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $244,000, a price per square foot of $144.

· In June 2025, a 1,548-square-foot single-family home at 412 Linda Avenue sold for $251,500, a price per square foot of $162.

· A 1,530-square-foot single-family residence at 421 Wayne Road, sold in December 2025, for $115,000, a price per square foot of $75.