Sale closed in Sycamore: $435,000 for a single-family home

A single-family home located at 2251 Coventry Circle S in Sycamore has a new owner since May 19.

The 2,130-square-foot house, built in 2021, was sold for $435,000, or $204 per square foot. This two-story house has one bedroom and two bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property sits on a 14,375-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Sycamore have also recently been purchased:

· A single-family residence at 2337 Coventry Circle S, sold in March, for $490,500.

· In May, a single-family house at 1919 Truman Street S sold for $500,000, a price per square foot of $244. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 311 Alden Drive S, in May, a 1,848-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $483,000, a price per square foot of $261. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.