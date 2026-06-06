Residential home sells in Crystal Lake for $607,000

The residential property located at 1140 Lakeview Avenue in Crystal Lake was sold on May 22, for $607,000, or $174 per square foot.

The home, built in 2005, has an interior space of 3,486 square feet. This is a single-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking space for two cars. The property’s lot measures 12,870 square feet.

Other homes that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In April, a residential property at 354 Richmond Lane in Crystal Lake sold for $430,000, a price per square foot of $268.

· At 1072 Cedar Crest Drive in Crystal Lake, in May, a 1,159-square-foot residential property was sold for $377,000, a price per square foot of $325.

· A residential property at 1338 Fair Oaks Avenue in Crystal Lake, sold in April, for $420,000, a price per square foot of $194.