Property in Joliet built in 1904 sells for $487,500

A property located at 416 Buell Avenue, Unit 418 in Joliet changed owners on May 14.

The 3,296-square-foot property, built in 1904, was sold for $487,500, or $148 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to three parking spots. The property’s lot measures 9,646 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet have recently been sold nearby:

· A 2,068-square-foot property at 311 Nicholson Street, Unit 418, sold in November 2025, for $389,000, a price per square foot of $188.

· In January, a 2,336-square-foot property at 347 Pine Street, Unit 418 sold for $260,000, a price per square foot of $111.

· At 310 Pine Street, Unit 418, in April, a 1,992-square-foot property was sold for $280,000, a price per square foot of $141.