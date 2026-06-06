Lee County / Whiteside: What were the best deals for residential properties sold the week of May 25?

A single-family home in Rock Falls that sold for $35,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Lee County / Whiteside in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Lee County / Whiteside over the last week was $113,015. The average price per square foot was $156. A total of 11 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 2,973 square feet and four bedrooms.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $30,000 and $150,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 25, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $35,000, single-family home at 706 Avenue C

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 706 Avenue C in Rock Falls. The price was $35,000. The deal was closed on May 8.

2. $40,666, single-family home at 10600 Osage Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 10600 Osage Road in Prophetstown has been finalized. The price was $40,666. The transaction was completed on May 8.

3. $40,666, single-family home at 702 6th Avenue

The single-family house at 702 6th Avenue in Erie has been sold. The total purchase price was $40,666. The deal was finalized on May 8.

4. $45,000, single-family home at 601 8th Avenue

The single-family residence at 601 8th Avenue in Sterling has new owners. The price was $45,000. The deal was finalized on May 6.

5. $63,333, single-family home at 2212 12th Avenue

The single-family home at 2212 12th Avenue in Sterling has been sold. The total purchase price was $63,333. The transaction was completed on May 7.

6. $125,000, single-family home at 308 South Genesee Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 308 South Genesee Street in Morrison. The price was $125,000. The deal was closed on May 7.

7. $128,000, single-family home at 400 East Knox Street

The sale of the single-family house at 400 East Knox Street in Morrison has been finalized. The price was $128,000. The transaction was completed on May 6.

8. $130,000, single-family home at 2209 Canal Street

The single-family residence at 2209 Canal Street in Rock Falls has new owners. The price was $130,000. The deal was closed on May 7.