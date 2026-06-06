Five-bedroom house sells for $1.69 million in Barrington

The single-family house located at 454 East Oxford Road in Barrington was sold on May 20, for $1.69 million, or $174 per square foot.

The home, built in 1998, has an interior space of 9,699 square feet. This single-story house has five bedrooms and five bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 1.3 acres.

Other homes have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 3,202-square-foot single-family home at 250 East Kimberly Road in Barrington, sold in August 2025, for $1.35 million, a price per square foot of $422.

· In June 2025, a 3,004-square-foot single-family residence at 165 East Clover Hill Lane in Barrington sold for $1.01 million, a price per square foot of $336.

· At 95 East Beech Drive in Barrington, in December 2025, a 3,667-square-foot single-family house was sold for $903,000, a price per square foot of $246.