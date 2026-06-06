Best residential property deals the week of May 25 in Will County

A single-family home in Joliet that sold for $355,250 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Will County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Will County over the last week was $358,855. The average price per square foot was $170. A total of 69 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,768 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $100,000 and $400,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of May 25, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $355,250, single-family home at 3501 Bankview Drive

The single-family house at 3501 Bankview Drive in Joliet has new owners. The price was $355,250. The home was built in 1969 and has a living area of 2,200 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $161. The deal was finalized on May 11.

2. $357,600, condominium at 21324 West Douglas Lane

A 1,390-square-foot condominium at 21324 West Douglas Lane in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $357,600, $257 per square foot. The condo was built in 2000. The deal was closed on May 8.

3. $374,000, single-family home at 1724 Lincoln Avenue

The single-family home at 1724 Lincoln Avenue in Crest Hill has been sold. The total purchase price was $374,000. The transaction was completed on May 11.

4. $375,000, single-family home at 8828 Clifton Way

The sale of the single-family residence at 8828 Clifton Way in Mokena has been finalized. The price was $375,000. The home was built in 2004 and has a living area of 1,984 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $189. The house has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on May 11.

5. $380,000, single-family home at 303 Gladys Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 303 Gladys Avenue in Joliet. The price was $380,000. The deal was closed on May 8.

6. $380,000, single-family home at 789 Honeytree Drive

A 1,848-square-foot single-family home at 789 Honeytree Drive in Romeoville has been sold. The total purchase price was $380,000, $206 per square foot. The house was built in 1995. The transaction was completed on May 11.

7. $382,000, four-bedroom home at 2008 Gray Hawk Court

A 2,088-square-foot single-family residence at 2008 Gray Hawk Court in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $382,000, $183 per square foot. The house was built in 2000. The home features four bedrooms and one bathroom. The transaction was completed on May 11.

8. $389,000, single-family home at 5113 Wildflower Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 5113 Wildflower Court in Plainfield. The price was $389,000. The house was built in 1994 and the living area totals 2,079 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $187. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on May 11.

9. $390,000, single-family home at 25746 West Sunnymere Drive

The single-family house at 25746 West Sunnymere Drive in Plainfield has new owners. The price was $390,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 3,468 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $112. The deal was finalized on May 11.

10. $400,000, single-family home at 1814 Larkspur Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 1814 Larkspur Drive in Plainfield has been finalized. The price was $400,000. The house was built in 1997 and has a living area of 1,889 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $212. The deal was closed on May 11.