Single-family home sells in DeKalb for $400,000

The single-family home located at 3160 Covered Bridge Lane in DeKalb was sold on May 19. The purchase price was $400,000.

The property occupies a lot of 11,471 square feet.

Other homes in DeKalb that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A single-family house at 295 Larking Avenue, sold in April, for $555,500, a price per square foot of $129. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· At 102 Quinlan Avenue, in May, a single-family residence was sold for $440,000. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In April, a single-family house at 487 Quinlan Avenue sold for $455,000.