Single-family home sells for $711,500 in Geneva

A 2,266-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1993, has changed hands.

The house at 2685 Cedar Avenue in Geneva was sold on May 27 for $711,500, or $314 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with electric heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building offers a parking space for two cars. The property sits on a 0.5-acre lot.

These nearby homes in Geneva have also recently been sold:

· At 2643 Cedar Avenue, in April, a 2,644-square-foot single-family house was sold for $686,000, a price per square foot of $259. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 1,569-square-foot single-family home at 2528 Heritage Court, sold in March, for $380,000, a price per square foot of $242. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 2,374-square-foot single-family house at 807 Wood Avenue sold for $550,000, a price per square foot of $232. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.