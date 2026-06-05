Sale closed in Sycamore: $235,000 for a single-family home

A single-family residence located at 1027 Wild Street in Sycamore has a new owner since May 20.

The house, built in 1945, was sold for $235,000. The house has one bedroom and one bathroom. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning. Additionally, the building features a detached garage. The property sits on a 6,750-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Sycamore have recently been purchased nearby:

· A single-family house at 611 Carlson Street, sold in April, for $205,000. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· In March, a single-family home at 379 East Lincoln Street sold for $133,000. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· At 516 Lincolnshire Drive, in April, a 1,301-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $287,000, a price per square foot of $221. The home has one bedroom and two bathrooms.