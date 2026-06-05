Sale closed in Cary: $702,000 for a residential home

A 4,275-square-foot residential property, built in 2005, has changed hands.

The house at 427 Newcastle Drive in Cary was sold on May 22 for $702,000, or $164 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning and central A/C. Additionally, the building features an attached garage. The property’s lot measures 12,258 square feet.

Other homes in Cary that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In March, a residential property at 4 Kenilworth Court sold for $560,000, a price per square foot of $205. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A residential property at 365 Oakmont Drive, sold in March, for $477,500, a price per square foot of $146. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 331 Parkstone Drive, in April, a 3,390-square-foot residential property was sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $125. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.