Residential home sells in Crystal Lake for $410,000

The residential property located at 6125 South Kilkenny Drive in Crystal Lake was sold on May 22 for $410,000, or $218 per square foot.

The home, built in 1968, has an interior space of 1,883 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating with air conditioning. The property sits on a 0.5-acre lot.

Other homes have recently changed hands nearby:

· In April, a residential property at 6105 North Wyndwood Drive in Crystal Lake sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $206. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 3007 South Green Meadow Lane in Crystal Lake, in August 2025, a 2,026-square-foot residential property was sold for $335,000, a price per square foot of $165. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.