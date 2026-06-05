Lockport: Three-bedroom house goes for $590,000

A 3,075-square-foot single-family home, built in 2008, has changed hands.

The home at 17305 West 145th Street in Lockport was sold on May 20 for $590,000, or $192 per square foot. This two-story house has three bedrooms and five bathrooms. The property is situated on a lot spanning 1.4 acres.

These nearby homes in Lockport have also recently been purchased:

· A 1,422-square-foot single-family residence at 17259 West 143rd Street, sold in September 2025, for $525,000, a price per square foot of $369.

· In April, a single-family house at 17528 West Woodbrook Lane sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $358.

· At 17546 West Woodbrook Lane, in May, a 1,560-square-foot single-family house was sold for $570,000, a price per square foot of $365. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.